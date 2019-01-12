Firefighters rescue two dogs in Yonkers apartment blaze that injured 5 civilians, 4 firefighters

YONKERS, N.Y. — Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs trapped inside a Yonkers apartment building blaze that left 5 civilians and 4 firefighters injured.

Flames erupted at about 2:45 p.m. on the first floor of the four story Hawthorne Avenue apartment building that has eight total units.

Fire officials said all residents self-evacuated before the fire spread to the second floor.

Officials say the third and fourth floor experienced minor damage.

The main body of the fire was extinguished with the help of 55 firefighters by 3:10 p.m.

Officials described all injuries as minor.

Yonkers Office of Emergency Management an Red Cross are coordinating efforts to help relocate about 25 residents to a temporary shelter at St. Peters School. Police did not say when residents would be allowed back home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.