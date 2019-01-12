Brooklyn pastor charged with multiple counts of sex assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Myia Maples broke down in tears as she told PIX11 News about the alleged sex abuse and rape of her 14-year-old sister, allegedly by her own father, Matthew Gibson, the son of the bishop of the Progressive Baptist Church of Brownsville.

Maples said the sexual assault has been going on for years but she and her family only heard about it this past Wednesday when she noticed that her little sister acting strangely.

“She just blurted it out to us," Maples said. "She said 'my dad's been raping me since my mom died,' which was in 2012."

Gibson was arrested on Thursday and charged with criminal sex abuse and forcible touching of a female victim between the ages of nine and 14.

The little girl’s grandmother is beyond upset.

“He should rot in hell,” grandmother Josephine Maples said to PIX11. "How can a father do this?"

The Maples family claims the sex abuse and assault of young girls at the Progressive Baptist Church has been going for years and involves others assailants besides Gibson

At 10 a.m on Sunday, the Maples family and supporters will be demonstrating against the church during Sunday services.