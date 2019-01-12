Attacker knocks women over, robs them in Queens: police

Posted 4:09 PM, January 12, 2019, by , Updated at 04:36PM, January 12, 2019

QUEENS — Police are searching for the man allegedly involved in a robbery pattern where women were knocked over and robbed as they got off the bus in Queens.

Police are searching for the allegedly involved in a robbery pattern where women were robbed as they got off the bus in Queens.

Cops responded to at least three robberies between Oct. 29 and Dec. 23.

On Oct. 29, a 41-year-old woman got off the Q65 bus and was headed home when a man pushed her to the ground and took her pocketbook. The pocketbook contained a Michael Kors wallet, $750 in cash, a necklace, headphones and a phone charger.

A few months later, police said the same man struck at least two more times.

On Dec. 15, police said a 34-year-old woman got off the Q65 bus stop along 162nd Street and 75th Avenue when a man approached her and knocked  her down. He took her purse and ran away.

On Dec. 23, a 62-year-old woman got off the Q65 bus on 162nd Street and 73rd Avenue when a man knocked her over and took her purse, police said.

The suspected thief was last seen wearing a winter jacket with a fur hood, black pants and striped sneakers. Police said he has star tattoos on his left hand.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).