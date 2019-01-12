Attacker knocks women over, robs them in Queens: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — Police are searching for the man allegedly involved in a robbery pattern where women were knocked over and robbed as they got off the bus in Queens.

Cops responded to at least three robberies between Oct. 29 and Dec. 23.

On Oct. 29, a 41-year-old woman got off the Q65 bus and was headed home when a man pushed her to the ground and took her pocketbook. The pocketbook contained a Michael Kors wallet, $750 in cash, a necklace, headphones and a phone charger.

A few months later, police said the same man struck at least two more times.

On Dec. 15, police said a 34-year-old woman got off the Q65 bus stop along 162nd Street and 75th Avenue when a man approached her and knocked her down. He took her purse and ran away.

On Dec. 23, a 62-year-old woman got off the Q65 bus on 162nd Street and 73rd Avenue when a man knocked her over and took her purse, police said.

The suspected thief was last seen wearing a winter jacket with a fur hood, black pants and striped sneakers. Police said he has star tattoos on his left hand.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).