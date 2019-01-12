Attacker knocks women over, robs them in Queens: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — Police are searching for the man allegedly involved in a robbery pattern where women were knocked over and robbed as they got off the bus in Queens.

Cops responded to two reports on Dec. 15 and Dec. 23.

As the women got off the Q65 at their prospective bus stops in Fresh Meadows and Kew Gardens Hills, they were approached by a man, cops said. He allegedly knocked the victims to the ground before grabbing their purses and running away.

Police believe the same man was involved in a robbery on Oct. 29 where a 41-year-old woman got off the Q65 bus and was headed home when a man pushed her to the ground and took her pocketbook.

The pocketbook contained a Michael Kors wallet, $750 in cash, a necklace, headphones and a phone charger.

The suspected thief was last seen wearing a winter jacket with a fur hood, black pants and striped sneakers. Police said he has star tattoos on his left hand.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).