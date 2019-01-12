4 sought in robbery at Bronx medical school: police

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx — Authorities are looking for the four thieves who robbed a medical school in the Bronx.

Police responded to reports of a burglary on Dec. 23 at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Morris Park.

Four unidentified males entered through an open rooftop door and removed a computer monitor and fled, according to cops.

All four suspected thieves are described to be about 5-feet 3-inches to 5-feet 6-inches, with a thin build. They were last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).