305 Fitness: Cardio dance craze

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — If you want to get fit this year, do something you love.

305 Fitness is a dance party, that leaves its clients out of breath, sweaty and with a smile on their faces!

It was started by Sadie Kurzban, a Miami native, who has been named the "next cult fitness leader" by the New York Observer.

Kurzban began teaching classes while attending Brown University, won a business plan competition and grew her following.

“There were 100 to 200 kids from athletes to non-athletes, I thought this is cool," Kurzban said. "It’s a place where people aren’t' judged and I want to bring it to New York.”

She now has three studios in New York, one in DC and Boston and a pop-up studio in Los Angeles.

What sets her classes apart? She has DJ’s mixing the music live in every class. That brings up the energy and keeps the class moving.

Those who take her class say it's more like a party than a workout.