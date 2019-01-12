2 dead in Manhattan high-rise fire, officials say

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan — Two people are dead after a fire broke out at a Manhattan high-rise building early Saturday.

Authorities responded to the blaze on the ninth floor of a high-rise building along East 52nd Street and the FDR Drive shortly before 5:30 a.m.

An 85-year-old woman was found at the apartment unresponsive with severe burns, police said. She was pronounced dead the scene.

An 89-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, cops said.

Several firefighters were also injured in the blaze, fire officials said. Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. One firefighter had minor injuries, and two other firefighters refused medical attention, according to fire officials.

The blaze was deemed under control in an hour’s time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.