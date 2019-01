TEANECK, N.J. — A high school was put on lockdown Friday after a toy gun was spotted near the campus causing a scare, according to police.

The lockdown at Teaneck High School was lifted by 1:50 p.m., Teaneck police said.

The situation began when someone thought they spotted a gun on Elizabeth Street, near the school, according to police.

An investigation found a local resident had a toy gun, police said.

No one was injured during the situation.