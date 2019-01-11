Suspects involved in police brawl released from custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Days after a clash between two men and police officers in Washington Heights, the district attorney released them from custody.

Sidney Williams had his charges dropped, while Aaron Grissom was released without bail.

Earlier this week, a wild scene unfolded at the corner of Broadway and 169th Street during the day when police repeatedly kicked and struck the men who were resisting arrest.

The brawl occurred after Williams, 37, and Grissom, 36, were asked to leave the 168th Street subway stop following complaints from riders that the duo was allegedly harassing people and smoking on the stairs leading to the subway platform.

When they refused to leave, officers tried to place them under arrest, but they fled out into the street. Video shows an officer take out his baton and swing at it one of the two men.

When the one of the individuals appear to be restrained, video shows the officers continue to strike him on the ground.

According to PBA president Pat Lynch, the video doesn’t show Grissom and Williams allegedly attacking the two officers. One of them was previously arrested for assaulting a police officer.

The Police Commissioner expressed his outrage over Twitter early Friday, arguing the District Attorney’s decision puts the safety of cops and the public in jeopardy.

The Police Officer’s Union cautioned, “Every perp who has ever thought about taking a swing at a cop is watching the outcome in this case. They should have been sent a clear message: if you have any involvement whatsoever in assaulting a police officer, you will face charges and spend real time behind bars. Instead, they will once again receive the message that they can deal drugs, terrorize the community, attack police officers, and be back out on the street in no time...”