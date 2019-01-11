Special election for NYC public advocate approaches

On Feb. 26th New York City will hold a special election to fill the position of public advocate.

There are nearly two dozen candidates vying to fill the seat vacated by Letitia James who has been elected the new State Attorney General. The public advocate serves as a watchdog over City agencies and can even introduce legislation into City Council.

The winner of this special election will finish out Tish James’ term through 2021.

This election is non-partisan so candidates can form their own party label.

We hear from three of those candidates, Eric Ulrich, Dawn Smalls and Nomiki Konst, who tell us about their campaigns, their party designations and what they will bring to the office if elected.