Police car rear-ended; man arrested for DWI on Long Island

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. — Authorities arrested a man for driving while intoxicated after he crashed his vehicle into a police car on Long Island Thursday night.

Brian Eddington, 43, was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck north on Nichols Road when he crashed into the back of a police vehicle, police said.

The police officer was responding to an earlier crash and was inside his vehicle during the incident, according to cops.

The police vehicle was off the roadway and its overhead lights were illuminated, officers said.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Eddington faces DWI charges.