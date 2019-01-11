Shots fired at Newport Centre mall in Jersey City, mall remains on lockdown: source

BREAKING: Shots were fired at the Newport Centre mall in Jersey City, prompting an immediate lockdown, sources confirmed to PIX11 News.

Police say shots were fired shortly after 6 p.m. at the mall, located just off of Marin Boulevard on Mall Drive West. Police say they found traces of shell casings in the food court near the Hawaiian Grill.

Police found a victim on the top floor of the parking garage. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to a hospital where they are expected to survive, police confirm.

A second victim walked in to Jersey City’s hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Police are now searching for the shooter. It was not immediately known if there were any other victims.

#BREAKING: One person was shot at the Newport Centre mall in Jersey City, sources confirm to @PIX11News. No info on condition of victim or suspect information — Nora Abramov (@NoraAbramov) January 11, 2019

It was not immediately known if the shooting was a random act of violence or targeted. All detectives and most marked units in the city are on scene or en route.

As of 6:50 p.m. police were reviewing security footage and clearing stores as they can.

Numerous people took to Twitter to confirm they were on lockdown and hiding in stores.

Stay way from Newport Mall. I can confirm 2 shots were fired. Was just in the food court. https://t.co/D0RQujQdWX — Ken S (@BigFilipino) January 11, 2019

Possible active shooter in Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City. Be safe if you’re out that way. Ppl being evacuated or hunkering down in place. — Don Drew (@TheDonDrew) January 11, 2019

Ive called 911 & nobody answers @JerseyCity411 @JerseyCityPD is there still an active shooter at Newport Centre Mall??? #JCPD — Tony P (@BNNERMAN) January 11, 2019

Guys there was a shooting at Newport Centre Mall right now my mom is there & she’s okay. Please try to get in contact with your loved ones and stay safe 🙏🏼❤️. #NewportMall #JerseyCity — January 18th ✨ (@Genevuh) January 11, 2019

i never thought i’d get a call from my mom saying she’s locked in a store because of shooting at the mall — SM (@ayostace) January 11, 2019

This is a developing story.