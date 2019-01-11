Shots fired at Newport Centre mall in Jersey City, mall remains on lockdown: source

BREAKING: Shots were fired at the Newport Centre mall in Jersey City, prompting an immediate lockdown, sources confirmed to PIX11 News.
Police say shots were fired shortly after 6 p.m. at the mall, located just off of Marin Boulevard on Mall Drive West. Police say they found traces of shell casings in the food court near the Hawaiian Grill.
Police found a victim on the top floor of the parking garage. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to a hospital where they are expected to survive, police confirm.
A second victim walked in to Jersey City’s hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Police are now searching for the shooter. It was not immediately known if there were any other victims.
It was not immediately known if the shooting was a random act of violence or targeted. All detectives and most marked units in the city are on scene or en route.
As of 6:50 p.m. police were reviewing security footage and clearing stores as they can.
Numerous people took to Twitter to confirm they were on lockdown and hiding in stores.
This is a developing story.