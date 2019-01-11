Man stabbed during dispute at Manhattan subway station

MANHATTAN — A man was stabbed during a dispute at a subway station in Manhattan Thursday night.

Two men got into a fight at the train station along West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue bordering Chelsea and Flatiron shortly before 11 p.m., police said.

One of the individuals, a man in his 30s, used an unknown object to stab the other in the abdomen, according to cops.

He fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his stab wound, cops said. He is not cooperating with police.

It is believed alleged attacker may have a cut on one of his hands.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).