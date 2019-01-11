How to participate in the 2019 No Pants Subway Ride

NEW YORK — New York City is expected to be hit with a snowstorm over the weekend, but that won’t stop thousands of people from stripping down and riding the subway.

Sunday marks the 18th Annual No Pants Subway Ride. New York City is just one of over 60 cities around the globe participating this year. Past pranksters have been spotted in Tokyo, Jerusalem and Moscow.

Started by comedy group Improv Everywhere, the first ride in 2002 had only seven male participants. This year the group is expecting around 4,000 cheeky riders.

The event starts at 3 p.m. throughout New York City. Participants should begin their journey and get further instructions at one of six meeting points:

Astoria: Meet at Hoyt Playground

Brooklyn: Meet by the Old Stone House

Downtown Manhattan: Meet at Foley Square

Lower East Side: Meet at Sarah Roosevelt Park on Houston

Uptown Manhattan: Meet at the Great Hill in Central Park

Williamsburg / Bushwick: Meet at Maria Hernandez Park

According to Improv Everywhere’s website, on the subway, people should pretend they don’t know each other, but if questioned by onlookers, say they just “forgot to wear pants.”

All riders will end their journey at Union Square with the first batch arriving around 4 p.m. There will be an afterparty at Bar 13 at 5 p.m. for participants.

For more information about the event, go to Improv Everywhere’s website.