How Monica is making it happen this week

NEW YORK -- Stacey Matthews lives at the Jackson houses in the Bronx and she says the heat is not consistent in her apartment.

Matthews says the heat goes on and off at the worst times, like at night.

“I’m a new grandma. It’s important to have heat with a new baby,” Matthews said.

A NYCHA spokesperson says staff are visiting the resident to assess heat service in her apartment, as Matthews did not report any heat issues to NYCHA.

Any residents experiencing heat or hot water service interruptions in their developments should create a work ticket by using the MyNychaApp or by calling the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771.

Since heat season began, there have been two heat and hot water service interruptions at Jackson Houses.

Cynthia Tibbs is one concerned neighbor, and told PIX11 news had to meet 67-year-old Arlene Suber from the Upper West Side, who lives in a building on Amsterdam Avenue, run by the New York City Housing Authority.

“She is completely blind. She needs a transfer. She has been waiting. She has a two-bedroom. She asked to be transferred to a one bedroom, handicapped, or a senior citizen building,” Tibbs said.

Suber just recently lost her sight and is now legally blind. Suber says for years she has been fighting for a transfer to a handicap apartment and it’s been a struggle.

“NYCHA refused me three times. I got all my paperwork. They lost my folder,” Suber said.

Suber says she met Mayor Bill de Blasio in November, at a town hall and directly asked for his help.

“I took his hand and I said please. I sure did. I said please, you have got to help me, he (Mayor) said I will, and he says don’t worry about it,” Suber said.

A NYCHA spokesperson tells PIX11 news Suber filed for a transfer in December 2017, was offered an apartment in a brownstone nearby on a bottom floor in August 2018, and rejected the apartment.

Tibbs tells PIX11 news NYCHA managers reached out to Suber and will be filing an updated transfer and will be working on finding a new apartment nearby. Friday, Suber got the yes to her new apartment.

