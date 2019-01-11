Hidden NY takes you to Zauo where you can fish for your dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN — It’s hard to believe you can fish for your dinner in the middle of midtown Manhattan.

Walk into Zauo on W. 24th Street and take a look at the fish tanks straight ahead.

You’ll find salmon swimming alongside cod, striped bass and trout. Then look up: That massive boat is also part of Zauo’s restaurant experience.

“They always ask us, what is this place?” said Rui Higuchi, general manager of the restaurant.

When you step inside, the welcoming staff takes over.

You sign a fishing license that’s valid only for Zauo, put on a poncho and grab a fishing pole.

The second floor of tables is over a glass floor where you can watch the fish while you eat.

“Some of the customers are really afraid to stand over this, but the good thing is you get to see everything going on in the restaurant,” said Higuchi.

If you’re really lucky, you get to sit in the bow of the massive wooden boat you saw from below, when you first walked in.

A few minutes later, your fish is cooked and ready.

Zauo is fun for the whole family. Remember, when you jump in and do the work of catching the fish, you get a discount on your meal!

Zauo is located at 152 W. 24th Street.

For reservations and more information, click here.