Funeral held for NY firefighter who tried to save others

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn — A funeral will be held in Brooklyn for a firefighter who fell to his death from a bridge while trying to reach the victims of a car accident.

Steven Pollard's family, friends and colleagues are expected Friday morning at the Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn's Marine Park neighborhood.

The funeral is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. You can watch it live on the PIX11 Facebook page.

Pollard, who was 30 years old and assigned to Ladder Company 170 of the Fire Department of New York, was fatally injured last Sunday on Brooklyn's Belt Parkway.

Pollard was running toward two men injured in the accident when he slipped into a gap in the bridge and plunged about 50 feet.

He's the son of 32-year FDNY veteran Raymond Pollard.

A service is to follow the funeral at the Green-Wood Cemetery Crematory Chapel in Brooklyn.