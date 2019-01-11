Driver who crashed while blindfolded was participating in ‘Bird Box Challenge’

LAYTON, Utah — Police say the latest viral challenge is responsible for a crash on a street in Layton, Utah.

Layton Police tweeted two photos of the crash, which they said occurred Monday.

“Bird Box Challenge while driving… predictable result,” the department stated. “This happened on Monday as a result of the driver covering her eyes while driving on Layton Parkway.”

There were no injuries reported in connection with the crash.

The “Bird Box Challenge” takes its name from a recent Netflix movie in which the characters must remain blindfolded.