Watch live: Trump visits border to make case for $5.7 billion in wall funding

TEXAS — President Donald Trump arrived at a Texas border town to make the case for his long-promised border wall after negotiations with Democrats blew up over his funding demands.

Trump traveled to McAllen, Texas Thursday on the 20th day of a partial government shutdown. He is seeking to use the trip to bolster his argument that a wall is needed on security and humanitarian grounds.

Trump is to visit a border patrol station and receive a briefing on border security.

The president and congressional Democrats remain at an impasse over his demand for $5.7 billion for a wall along the southern border. Critics say Trump overstates the security risks and that the administration is at least partly to blame for the humanitarian situation.

