Watch live: Trump visits border to make case for $5.7 billion in wall funding

Posted 1:54 PM, January 10, 2019, by , Updated at 02:00PM, January 10, 2019

TEXAS — President Donald Trump arrived at a Texas border town to make the case for his long-promised border wall after negotiations with Democrats blew up over his funding demands.

President Donald Trump speaks to the media before departing on Marine One from the White House on Jan. 10, 2019 in Washington, DC before traveling to McAllen, Texas, where he will visit the U.S.-Mexico border. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Trump traveled to McAllen, Texas Thursday on the 20th day of a partial government shutdown. He is seeking to use the trip to bolster his argument that a wall is needed on security and humanitarian grounds.

Trump is to visit a border patrol station and receive a briefing on border security.

The president and congressional Democrats remain at an impasse over his demand for $5.7 billion for a wall along the southern border. Critics say Trump overstates the security risks and that the administration is at least partly to blame for the humanitarian situation.

Watch Trump’s arrival: