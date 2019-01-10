Teen stabbed to death on the Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death on the Upper West Side on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers spotted the teen as he was being attacked by two men in their 20s at the corner of West 100th Street and Broadway just before 1:30 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. They chased the men and took them into custody several blocks away when they tried to get into an unmarked vehicle.

Emergency services rushed the teen, who’d been stabbed in the face and chest, to a local hospital, but he did not survive.

Charges are pending against the men in custody. No identifying information has been released.

