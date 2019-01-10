Tappan Zee Bridge demolition postponed because of high winds

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — Tappan Zee bridge demolition scheduled for Saturday has been postponed because of bad weather, officials said Thursday.

Tappan Zee Constructors were set to do a controlled demolition of the east anchor span, officials said. Crews were unable to successfully prepare what remains of the old bridge for takedown because of high winds.

No new date has been set.

The new Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge bridge replaced the Tappan Zee. The major thoroughfare spans the Hudson River between Tarrytown in Westchester County and Nyack in Rockland County.

The original plans were to avoid the use of explosives that could have an impact on fish habitats.

But experts determined the old bridge was structurally unsound, preventing workers from continuing a piecemeal takedown.