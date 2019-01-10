Sleeping man on subway stabbed in the head with screwdriver

BROOKLYN — A sleeping subway passenger was stabbed in the head with a screwdriver in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said.

No arrests have been made following the No. 2 train attack.

The 29-year-old victim’s wound is not life-threatening, officials said.

Police described the attacker as a man in his 30s. He was last seen wearing brown clothes and with a backpack.

