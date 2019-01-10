Man faces murder charges in connection to body found stuffed in duffel bag outside Yonkers bank

YONKERS, N.Y. — A man is facing murder charges in connection to a body that was stuffed in a duffel bag and dumped outside a Yonkers bank last November.

Christopher Myrie, 49, of the Bronx, is charged with second degree murder, manslaughter, hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and official misconduct.

Myrie, along with Jonisha Graham, 29, were both taken into custody in December and first charged with concealment of a human corpse.

On Nov. 19, police found Deshawn Cortez-Seaborne’s body with multiple stab wounds in a duffel bag outside a Wells Fargo Bank in Yonkers.

According to investigators, the Virginia man was fatally stabbed at a location in the Bronx, and his body was dumped at the Yonkers bank in a failed attempt to conceal the body.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yonkers Police Detective Division at (914) 377-7724. All calls will remain confidential.