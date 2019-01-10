Health Department joins investigation into death of NJ man who died of meningitis after asking police for help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PATERSON, N.J. -- The official cause of 27-year old Jameek Lowery’s death is still at the hands of the medical examiner's office.

A law enforcement source told PIX11 News it was due to spinal meningitis, which is contagious and without treatment could be deadly.

The NJ Department of Health say they are looking into it.

Symptoms of meningitis include high fever, nausea and seizures.

Now, out of caution, the Passaic County Prosecutor is urging anyone who came in contact with Lowery since Dec 29, including officers and paramedics to get tested.

On Wednesday night, Paterson’s mayor was treated with antibiotics, because he interacted with Lowery in December.

But Thursday afternoon, Lowery’s mother, Patrice King, talked to PIX11, saying she believes something went wrong from police headquarters to St. Joseph Medical Center, where the father of three died.

“An infection didn’t cause him to die, I don’t think that’s true, infections don’t cause bruises on your face,” said a distraught Patrice King.

Lowery posted a now viral Facebook live video over the weekend, desperately asking Paterson police for help.

In the video he could be seen foaming at the mouth, sweating and begging and for water.

Forty-eight hours later he died, sparking outrage - both with Lowery’s family and the community.

According to the family, Lowery had facial injuries - including what they say is an eye socket fracture.

“We are devastated, we are broken. We want answers,” said Lowery’s sister, Jamiliha Lowery.

The family is awaiting autopsy results.

In the meantime, the NJ Department of Health is asking anyone who may have come in contact with Lowery recently to get checked out for meningitis.

A hotline has been set up for anyone with health concerns or questions 973-321-1277.