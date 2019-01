LAWRENCE, N.Y. — A fire broke out at a Long Island elementary school early Thursday.

Authorities responded to the blaze at the Hebrew Academy of Five Towns and Rockaway in Lawrence shortly after 3 a.m.

The fire was knocked down at about 3:50 a.m.

No one was at the school at the time of the fire, authorities said.

There were no injuries reported, police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.