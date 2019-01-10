Fatal fire at Queens apartment ruled double homicide

JAMAICA, Queens — Police are investigating a fatal fire at a Queens apartment as a double homicide.

The fire broke out on Dec. 23 at about 3 p.m. at a building on 150th Street near 97th Avenue in Jamaica. Flames burned through the first and second floor of the building.

Two men were removed from the apartment unconscious and unresponsive and were taken to the hospital.

David Hawkins, 64, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

John Wigfall, 86, succumbed to his injuries the same day, police announced on Christmas Day.

Authorities have listed their deaths as a double homicide.

No arrests have been made.