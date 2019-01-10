Family searches for answers 6 months after man’s hit-and-run death in Harlem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s been an agonizing six months for the family of 29-year-old Tyquan Wilkerson.

Wilkerson was a father of six. Cell phone video shows him dancing and having fun at a family gathering just two hours before an SUV driver hit him and sped off.

“I love him, I miss him very much,” said Irene Wilkerson, the man’s mother. “I think about him every day”

PIX11 interviewed the family back in July. His family members still don’t know who was behind the wheel of the car that took his life.

“It’s not right. He didn’t deserve to leave,” said his sister Tyrena Wilkerson. “It’s not right. How can you live with yourself knowing that you took a life?"

The surveillance video shows the speeding, dark-colored SUV- moments before it struck and killed Wilkerson on Sunday, July 8 around 2 a.m. at the corner of 127th street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard in Harlem.

The car fled southbound on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and made a left turn on 125th Street.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).