Elderberry: The new cold cure

NEW YORK — Feel a cold coming on? Instead of guzzling orange juice, people are reaching for an alternative at an increasing rate: Elderberry.

The ingredient, sold in syrup, tea or pill form, is becoming more popular thanks to growing research that suggests immunity-boosting benefits.

Clinical herbalist Arielle Hayat discusses the benefits of using elderberry and offers customized protocols for diet lifestyle and herbs.

Hayat is also offering a class where you can learn more about elderberries and using it for protection and immunity.

The class will be held at The Alchemist’s Kitchen at 21 East 1st St. on Thursday, Jan. 10 from 8-9:30 p.m.

