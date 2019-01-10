3 in custody after ATM stolen from Brooklyn store: police

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Three people were taken into custody after police recovered a stolen ATM in Brooklyn.

Police responded to the burglary at 546 Nostrand Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant at about 12:30 a.m.

Authorities said three masked robbers displayed firearms and stole the ATM machine out of the bodega with a U-Haul van.

The machine and the U-Haul were found at about 3 a.m., police said. The location the items were recovered was not immediately disclosed.

Three people were arrested following the recovery of the ATM machine, cops said. Their charges were not disclosed.