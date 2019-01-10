3 arrested for stabbing teen behind Long Island Burger King: police

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. — Three men were arrested after they allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old boy behind a Long Island Burger King Wednesday.

Nobeli Montes Zuniga, 20, Ramon Arevalo Lopez, 19, and Oscar Canales Monila, 17, face charges of second-degree assault.

An altercation broke out between two groups at the Burger King on New York Avenue at about 3:30 p.m., police said.

During the dispute, the teen was stabbed in his back, cops said.

He was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.