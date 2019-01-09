‘Woodstock 50’ concert announced for Aug. 16-18 in Watkins Glen, New York

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — A promoter of the original 1969 Woodstock concert is planning a 50th anniversary festival.

Michael Lang says Wednesday that “Woodstock 50” is planned Aug. 16-18 in Watkins Glen, New York, about 115 miles northwest of the original site.

A slate of yet-to-be announced bands will perform on three main stages at Watkins Glen International racetrack in the Finger Lakes. Lang says the festival will feature contemporary rock, hip hop, pop and country performers, along with “legacy acts.”

The original concert was held on a farm in Bethel, New York that is now run as an attraction by The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. The venue plans its own anniversary event Aug. 16-18.

The Woodstock Music and Arts Fair held Aug. 15-17, 1969 drew more than 400,000 people.