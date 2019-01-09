Wake, funeral arrangements for FDNY firefighter who died responding to crash in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN — Family and friends will mourn and say their final goodbyes to the FDNY firefighter who died in the line of duty.

Wake and funeral arrangements have been announced for Steven Pollard.

The wake will be held Wednesday and Thursday at the Marine Park Funeral Home at 3024 Quentin Rd. in Brooklyn.

Wednesday will have a time of 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

The funeral will be held 11:30 a.m. Friday at Good Shepherd R.C. Church at 1950 Batchelder St. in Brooklyn.

Pollard, 30, fell to his death late Sunday when he slipped through a narrow gap between lanes of a newly built bridge

He was among the firefighters who responded to a fiery crash on the Belt Parkway’s Mill Basin Bridge, trying to save victims trapped in their vehicle.

Pollard came from a family of firefighters. His father is a retired member of the FDNY and his brother is also a firefighter.

Pollard is the 1,151st member of the FDNY who died in the line of duty, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.