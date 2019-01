JAMAICA, Queens — Authorities are looking for a prisoner who escaped from a parole office in Queens Tuesday night.

Dwight Dobson, 27, was in custody with the state parole office along Merrick Boulevard in Queens when he fled from authorities, police said.

Dobson was wanted for violating parole, according to police.

He was last seen with dreadlocks and blue sweatpants and in handcuffs, police said.