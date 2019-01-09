Police investigating in Jersey City after two people shot near school

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Two people were shot in Jersey City on Wednesday.

Police say at about 12:30 p.m., Jersey City Police responded to 12 Grant Ave. after getting a call of shots fired.

When police arrived on scene they found two victims who they say were targeted and shot while in a vehicle.

The victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was not immediately known if there was anyone in custody.

Local media reports that PS 41, PS 29 and the Claremont Pre-K were placed on lockdown after the shooting.