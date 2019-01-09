Police bust tattooed man accused of Queens rape

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — Police busted a tattooed man accused of raping a woman in Queens, officials said Wednesday.

Police said George Persaud, 24, approached a 40-year-old woman in the South Ozone Park section of Queens on Dec. 30 at some time between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m, an NYPD spokesperson said.

He then allegedly displayed a fake firearm and forcibly moved her to a secluded area where he raped her, officials said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Persaud has a tattoo across his chest that says “Only The Strong Survive,” a nautical star on his right hand and tattoos on his right knuckles.

Police charged him with rape, kidnapping, three counts of criminal sexual act and sex abuse.