NJ family furious over headstone filled with mistakes

NEW JERSEY — It’s bad enough that the headstone on his brother’s grave had so many mistakes. Even worse, Anthony Otero had been waiting two years for Payless Monuments in Linden, New Jersey, to correct those errors.

When Sixto Otero, Anthony’s brother, died, their mother Theresa ordered the monument with his name on it and hers, for when she passes. She paid $2,300 up front. She dealt with Andy Mendez, one of the owners. When Andy presented them with a drawing of what the gravestone would look like and what it would say, Anthony Otero noticed a lot of the information on the drawing was wrong.

“It was supposed to be in English and it’s in Spanish” he said. “My mother was born on February 10. It said April.”

His mother’s name was misspelled. It said Teresa instead of Theresa.

“I redrew it the right way, sent it back to Andy. He said they were going to take care of it. It never got done,” Anthony said.

The monument was made with the same mistakes Anthony had pointed out in the drawing. In addition, the picture of Sixto was chipped and the headstone was mounted crooked on the base.

After Anthony contacted “What a Shame” at PIX11, we went with him to Payless Monuments. We spoke with Danny Mendez, who said his brother Andy was out of town. Danny was aware of the problem but said he did not know what was causing the delay.

“I know the monument had to be fixed and we agreed to change it. I just don’t know what the exact situation is,” said Danny.

While we waited outside, Danny called his brother and ten minutes later he came out and showed Anthony a drawing of the headstone with all the corrections made. He said they would have it done within two weeks.

Two weeks later, Anthony returned to the cemetery and the new monument was in place. He said “My mother will be so happy.”

