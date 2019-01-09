Bodycam footage shows dramatic struggle between police officer, fugitive wanted for murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Newly released bodycam footage out of Illinois shows a dramatic struggle between a police officer and a fugitive wanted for murder.

The incident occurred in July 2018. Lakemoor officer Brianna Tedesco came upon an SUV parked on a gravel roadway. The driver, who had been asleep in the vehicle, gave her a fake name.

His real name was Kenneth Martell and he was wanted for murder in Pennsylvania.

When the officer told him the system wasn't returning anything on the name he gave her, Martell pulled out a weapon.

A struggle ensued, with Martell also trying to get ahold of a second weapon.

It ended when another officer arrived and shot Martell, who died at the scene.