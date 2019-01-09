Missing Georgia teen and her two children may be in Brooklyn, officials say

Authorities believe a missing Georgia teen and her two children may be in New York.

Kenyah Randall-edwards, 16, and her 2-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter, were reported missing from the town of Monroe on Dec. 22, authorities said.

If they are no longer in the local Monroe area, authorities believe Randall-edwards and her children may have traveled to Covington, Georgia or Brooklyn, New York.

The teen is described to be 5-feet 4-inches and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Her children are described to have black hair and brown eyes. Her daughter Shariah is about 2 feet and 20 pounds, and her son Kensharri, is about 2-feet 6-inches and 25 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Walton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia at 1-770-267-6557 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).