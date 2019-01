WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Bronx early Wednesday.

It happened at about 5:43 a.m. at 1024 East 219th St. in Williamsbridge.

A man was standing outside the location when shots were fired from a white SUV, police said.

The victim was shot several times in the torso, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.