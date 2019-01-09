Flu outbreaks on the rise in the tri-state area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Flu activity is on the rise across the U.S., the CDC reports, and New York City is experiencing high increases.

New Jersey health officials confirmed the state’s first pediatric flu death on Tuesday.

Medical professionals say it is not too late to get a flu shot. However, there is a new medication available and Dr. Jessica Shepherd explains the significance. You can find out more about the medication by clicking here.

Click the links to get flu information for Connecticut, New Jersey and New York