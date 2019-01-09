Flight delayed 14 hours after passenger reports airdropped image as ‘perceived threat’

QUEENS — An American Airlines flight was delayed for 14 hours Tuesday after a passenger was airdropped a photo and reported it as a threat.

American Airlines Flight 2809 was originally scheduled to depart at about 7:29 p.m. from LaGuardia Airport to Miami when a passenger was airdropped “something” that was “perceived to be a threat,” an American Airlines spokesperson told PIX11.

“American Airlines Flight 2809, from New York – LaGuardia (LGA), to Miami International Airport (MIA) received a non-credible threat last night (Jan. 8). Out of an abundance of caution, authorities have screened the aircraft and baggage re-screened by TSA. The flight was eventually cleared, but due to a crew time legality, the flight is now scheduled to depart at 9:30 a.m. this morning – local time. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”

The suspicious image was a cartoon, according to sources.

Port Authority officers were called to investigate the incident.

Passengers were put in hotels or offered alternate travel by American, the spokesperson said.

One passenger tweeted about the incident, calling it a “big mess,” adding it “took one act from one fool to throw a big wrench in the lives of 200 people.”

Following the delay, the aircraft remained at the gate overnight, the spokesperson said.

The flight was rescheduled and is expected to depart at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

PIX11 reached out to Port Authority for comment.