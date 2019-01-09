Exclusive: Cause of death for Paterson man who begged police for water was spinal meningitis, sources say

PATERSON, N.J. — Jameek Lowery, the 27-year-old New Jersey man whose death on Saturday spawned protests, after he had begged police for water at department headquarters, died of spinal meningitis, a source confirmed to PIX11’s Mary Murphy.

The source told PIX11 officials were planning a meeting with Lowery’s bereaved family to give them the news.

A Facebook Live clip on Saturday had shown an incoherent Lowery showing up at Paterson Police Headquarters, foaming at the mouth and begging officers for water.

Lowery had already been to the hospital once, after making a 911 call to request and ambulance, telling operators he had taken a lot of “E,” referring to the drug ecstasy.

The hospital refused to admit Lowery and he turned up at police headquarters in Paterson.

Police said they were not allowed to give him water and called for another ambulance. Lowery was taken back to the hospital, where he died.

His death set off a firestorm of criticism of how police handled the situation, but Paterson police officials said they’d followed protocol.

Protests followed and police officers had a hard time quelling the unrest.

Now that the cause of death has been revealed, the source said firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, family, police and any other first responders who came in contact with Lowery will likely have to be tested for signs of spinal meningitis.