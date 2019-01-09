Distracted driving law loophole: FaceTime, video streaming is legal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY -- FaceTiming while driving is not illegal in New Jersey, which came as a surprise to most drivers.

"Quite frankly it's insanity!" exclaimed New Jersey Assemblyman Nick Chiaravalloti (D). "It doesn’t appear to be illegal to FaceTime or to even stream video as long as it is hands free."

PIX11 reported earlier this week on a Sussex county school van driver accused of FaceTiming behind the wheel — while a child rides in the backseat. That student recorded the incident and showed it to his mother, who was outraged.

"You trust that the employees of the board of education are going to protect your child, so when you get a video like that it makes you take a step back," Chiaravalloti said.

That van driver has been removed, and now Assemblyman Chiaravalloti wants to outlaw FaceTime or video-streaming while driving.

Distracted driving — a leading cause of fatal crashes — accounted for 217 of 570 fatal crashes in New Jersey in 2016, according to the New Jersey State Police.

The assemblyman is still in the process of drafting this bill. He plans to introduce it in February or March.

It's already illegal for school bus or van drivers to do it. So far no charges have been filed in this case.