City councilmember wants more oversight when it comes to NYCHA overtime

NEW YORK — Back in August, the Throggs Neck Houses, run by the New York City Housing Authority, was at the center of a sex-party scandal; NYCHA workers were accused of participating on NYCHA grounds on company time. Right now, the Department of Investigation if formally looking into the issue.

More than 40 workers were transferred to other developments. Some say conditions in their buildings and apartments have gotten worse.

“Since these workers were reassigned, there has been a worsening of living conditions,” said NYC Councilmember Ritchie Torres.

Torres' mom lives at the Throggs Neck Houses. Torres, from the Bronx, introduced a bill Wednesday that would require the Department of Investigation to more closely monitor NYCHA overtime and look for signs of abuse and fraud.

“There are 326 developments in NYC. My legislation would require DOI to monitor overtime levels in each and every one,” said Torres.

He would also have NYCHA’s inspector general, who works for the DOI, put the information together and report all of its the findings to the Council.

A spokesperson for the Department of investigations declined to comment because it's an ongoing investigation.

“NYCHA is fully committed to strengthening accountability at the Authority, which is why we have already implemented a new process to ensure that all unscheduled overtime is approved by an executive," a NYCHA spokesperson said. "We will continue to enhance this process to improve tracking even further through the use of our employee handhelds.”

