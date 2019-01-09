Businesses look for customers and help during major utility work along 9th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Kobe burgers and their delicious toppings are competing for the attention of neighbors and visitors to Hell's Kitchen,

Utility work on water mains and pipes along 9th Avenue has been going on for months and business owners say they're starting to feel the pinch.

Construction projects and road work sites can be found around the boroughs.

Etai Cinader created and started "Kings of Kobe" nearly two years ago at 790 9th Avenue near the corner of W 53rd Street.

He says the work has been going on for ten months. He understands projects need to move ahead, but he hopes to have more of a dialogue with the city and project managers.

Signs at the site say the project runs through the Spring of 2021.

NYC Small Business Services has been working with merchants and acts as an advocate to coordinate with contractors. Representatives plan to tour the site again.

NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson represents the area. His office says it's also working with the Department of Design and Construction and will be creating signs to advertise the businesses as the work continues along 9th Avenue.