Livery cab drivers robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx: police

The BRONX — Police are looking for the man wanted in connection to a pattern of livery cab robberies in the Bronx.

Police responded to at least three robbery reports from Dec. 24 to Dec. 30.

In all three incidents, an unidentified man hailed a livery cab and requested to be taken to locations in Edenwald and West Farms, police said.

When the cab approached the location, the man displayed a black handgun and demanded money from the drivers, according to cops.

He got away with about $270 in cash in total, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The suspected thief is described to be 20 to 30 years old with a muscular build. He was last seen wearing a black bubble jacket, a Chicago Bulls baseball cap, black sweatpants and red sneakers.

