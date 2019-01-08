Woman fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in the Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A woman was killed after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Bronx.

Police say the woman was walking near the intersection of Willis Avenue and East 138th Street in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx at about 6:45 a.m. when she was hit.

Police say the victim, whose identity was not immediately released, suffered severe body trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further investigation determined she was struck by a silver vehicle that fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.