Where’s the money for NYCHA? Top city leader seeks answers

NEW YORK -- City Comptroller Scott Stringer joined Monica Morales on her Facebook Live show Tuesday to talk about affordable housing and one big question -- where’s the money to fix public housing?

“NYCHA says there is full transparency," Stringer said. "Let make it clear on your show. They are not anywhere close to full transparency. That’s a lie. That does not exist. They would cover up just about anything they can. We had to issue subpoenas to NYCHA. Something I rarely do because they would not give us access to the boilers recently."

A NYCHA spokesperson says, "A Request For Proposals last went out in October and we are getting ready to announce the awards on track with our expedited schedule released in March.”

The Comptroller says his office is fighting for more information and is currently conducting several audits on NYCHA.

Watch the entire show here:

