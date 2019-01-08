Video shows robbers breaking into Brooklyn pharmacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANARSIE, Brooklyn -- He may have been wearing white, but it was no lab coat.

Police have released video of a robber rummaging through prescription pills at ABO Pharmacy in Canarsie on New Year's Eve.

"It's not good because it's not good for the neighborhood," customer Ian James said.

Police say the man on camera was one of two robbers who broke into the pharmacy on Flatlands Avenue through a door on the roof. Once inside, they stole money from a register and safe and a pillowcase full of pills for a grand total of $40,000 in cash and stolen goods.

"People want all kinds of drugs," James said. "You know if they can't get it, they got to go to the doctor to get a prescription."

The pharmacy owners asked that we not identify them because they say they're still concerned for their safety. However, they're hopeful the clear surveillance video will help police catch the person responsible quickly.

While they wouldn't say which drugs were stolen, owners did say the controlled substances were stored in a secure location.

That might be why the robber took his time selecting what he would steal, even shining a flashlight on the bottles as he browsed through the inventory.

The two men are believed to be 30 to 40 years old.

If you have any information police ask that you call crime stoppers at 1-800 577-TIPS.