× Stars walk red carpet at National Board of Review Gala

MANHATTAN — It’s not quite the Golden Globes or the Oscars, but it’s the closest thing New York City has right now.

The red carpet at the National Board of Review was glitzy and star-studded at Cipriani’s 42nd Street with actors from “Green Book” and “A Star Is Born” grabbing all the attention and awards, including Bradley Cooper, a first time director.

“There is no formula,” Cooper told PIX11 News. “Knowing the story I wanted to tell, being relentless in the pursuit of telling it and it’s a lot of luck in the artists that agreed to the movie.”

“Green Book,” the true story of the relationship between an African American jazz pianist and an Italian American bouncer in the Deep South In the 1960s, won best picture from the National Board of Review

“This is the story about getting past limitations of your first impressions about a person, any kind of person,” Viggo Mortensen, the star of “Green Book,” told PIX11 News.

Barry Jenkins, who won the Oscar for best picture last year with “Moonlight,” this time won best adapted screenplay for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” which is set in Harlem.

“We were extremely welcome in Harlem due to James Baldwin,” Jenkins told PIX11. “Not necessarily to me being a black director. I gotta say, I think we have to be careful about the idea that progress has been made and now the mandate of seeking progress is unnecessary.”

After an hour and a half of interviews on the red carpet, finally the Manhattan Star this PIX11 reporter wanted to meet because we’d gone to the same Manhattan high school just 31 years apart arrived. And Lady GaGa, a graduate of Convent of the Sacred Heart, did not disappoint.

“I am extremely humbled,” Lady Gaga told PIX11 News.” Everyone of every sexual identity, if you work hard and follow your dreams, you can do anything,” she said.

The next stop for all these National Board of Review winners is the Academy Awards.